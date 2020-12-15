Safe and effective vaccines are finally here. So are white-nationalist fantasies of using diehard skeptics for their own even more twisted ends. https://t.co/0eVFxvGdGD— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2020
Safe and effective vaccines are finally here. So are white-nationalist fantasies of using diehard skeptics for their own even more twisted ends. https://t.co/0eVFxvGdGD— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2020
2 thoughts on “Dupes wanted”
As their hero Adolf Hitler said in Mein Kampf in 1933, “The great masses of the people…..will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one.”
That is the premise under which Trump and his minions operate.
The Psychedelic Furs have a new album: one of my favorite bands from the 80’s
I can’t help thinking this song is about the dupes of Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=RDkjra4YL1IGA&v=kjra4YL1IGA&feature=emb_rel_end