She’s going to be great:
>@politico killing it on the cabinet beat . Biden to tap former Michigan Gov. Granholm to lead Energy Department – POLITICO https://t.co/XuWmtHyGWa— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 15, 2020
She’s going to be great:
>@politico killing it on the cabinet beat . Biden to tap former Michigan Gov. Granholm to lead Energy Department – POLITICO https://t.co/XuWmtHyGWa— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 15, 2020
One thought on “Excellent”
Buttigieg and Granholm are certainly center-left, but they are not Progressives.
Biden may believe that Buttigieg and Granholm are Progressives, but this is 2020 and the Democratic Party has progressed.
Buttigieg and Granholm will both do a fine job as they burnish their resumes for future use.
Granholm could be a star if she’s willing to regulate fracking into bankruptcy, get rid of fossil fuel subsidies, and shrink the power of Big Oil and Gas.
But neither of them is a Progressive.
So far it’s the Neo-liberals 56, Progressives 0.