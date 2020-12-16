One thought on “Excellent

  1. Buttigieg and Granholm are certainly center-left, but they are not Progressives.
    Biden may believe that Buttigieg and Granholm are Progressives, but this is 2020 and the Democratic Party has progressed.

    Buttigieg and Granholm will both do a fine job as they burnish their resumes for future use.
    Granholm could be a star if she’s willing to regulate fracking into bankruptcy, get rid of fossil fuel subsidies, and shrink the power of Big Oil and Gas.
    But neither of them is a Progressive.

    So far it’s the Neo-liberals 56, Progressives 0.

