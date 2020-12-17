Hey, Mitch, over here:
House Panel to Probe Possible Conflicts of Interest by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao – WSJ #MitchMcConnell #chao https://t.co/JgYflyrDl4— DownTheCabal (@DVNTaxpayer) December 15, 2020
One thought on “Brushback pitch”
We all know that Moscow Mitch is corrupt, hence his nickname, so why would Moscow marry anyone other than another thief?
Swerving into another lane, Trumps (Lighthizer) trade policy has been an unmitigated disaster.
Trumps “intent” according to his chief trade negotiator Lighthizer was to “help the American worker.”
Not only has Trumps trade policy ‘not’ helped American workers, it’s been devastating for workers around the world.
Trumps trade war with China was an open invitation for other countries around the globe to declare trade wars against each other in order to maintain equilibrium.
Trade wars by their very nature hurt workers.
Biden must end Trumps trade wars, tariffs, boycotts, sanctions and monetary manipulation asap.