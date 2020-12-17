Happy to know Biden’s inner circle knows exactly who we’re dealing with:
New w @HansNichols – Advisers close to President-elect Joe Biden are frustrated over a Glamour magazine interview in which incoming White House deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon referred to Republicans on Capitol Hill as "f*ckers."https://t.co/X1c7AensFQ— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 16, 2020
3 thoughts on “Glad to hear it”
F**ckers doesn’t even do them justice, but she’s probably gone, as Uncle Joe (despite Obama’s utter failure) still is basing his agenda on being able to work “across the aisle.” Tip’n’Ronnie lives. More Bullsh*t from pathetic Dems.
Yeah, he’ll find common ground, all right. On covert military actions, drones, Iran sanctions, neoliberal domestic policies, and maybe resurrecting Obama’s Grand Bargain giveaway.
To my Republican friends: “You can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” according to the US Supreme Court (1919).
Such an act is a terroristic threat which could cause severe bodily injury.
If your stock in trade is selling lies and half-truths, and engaging in innuendo and baseless conspiracy theories, then you are dealing in terroristic activity.
The Chinese Communist Party is not attempting to infiltrate American institutions and then use those organizations as a springboard to rule the world.
That is pure propaganda dispensed by warmongers.
Russia is even less of a threat than China.
Suppressing lies, half-truths, innuendo, and conspiracy theories with no bases in fact, which can get somebody killed, is not censorship.
It’s common sense.
Do you get the logic Newsmax, FOX and OAN?
Just a simple statement of fact. She deserves a raise, and Glamour reporters burned in effigy.