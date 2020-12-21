Finally, an agreement

Sen. Schumer: "Anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what's going on in America." pic.twitter.com/orqrHTwjLn— The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020
Congress clinches sweeping deal on coronavirus relief, government funding https://t.co/CTVlCgECJj— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 20, 2020
Pelosi on COVID bill: We consider this a first step and that again, more needs to be done. We’re so excited that that will be happening under the Biden-Harris administration about 700 hours from now— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2020
NEWS: White House HAS secured tax break for corporate meal expenses — aka the "three martini" deduction — in draft of emergency economic relief package, per officials— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) December 21, 2020
Dems agreed to it in exchange for larger earned income, child tax credits, aide sayshttps://t.co/5qQpiWiame