DeSantis lied to the public and the medical profession about Florida's shipment of Pfizer vaccine.— SaysDana 💛 (@SaysDana) December 20, 2020
DeSantis says "shipments on hold"
Pfizer says "Wrong. Florida hasn't ordered any".https://t.co/3NAvZP6TUy
DeSantis lied to the public and the medical profession about Florida's shipment of Pfizer vaccine.— SaysDana 💛 (@SaysDana) December 20, 2020
DeSantis says "shipments on hold"
Pfizer says "Wrong. Florida hasn't ordered any".https://t.co/3NAvZP6TUy
One thought on “Trump clone”
No one can argue anything other than DeSantis is guilty of first degree murder.