The White House counsel and his chief of staff seem to have blocked this coup attempt by Mike Flynn and crazy lady Sidney Powell. But WTF? And why is the media blowing right past this story?
Trump Weighed Naming Election Conspiracy Theorist as Special Counsel https://t.co/MWjelwUAMD— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 20, 2020
One thought on “Good news”
Once the Fuhrer finally accepted reality and faced the fact that he was the biggest loser in history, he had the common decency to kill himself.
Unfortunately, ll Duce never saw the error of his ways, or he was too cowardly to do the decent thing, so an angry Italian crowd hung him by heels, in the central square as an object lesson.
Metaphorically speaking, will Trump choose path A or path B?