Weakling

  2. What a brilliant idea!
    Authorizing the government to contract with a for-profit tech company, SolarWinds, to perform system maintenance for most of our government agencies.

    Hacking SolarWinds was a no-brainer.

    Now that the Russians, or the Chinese, —- our “communist enemies”—-know all of our secrets, when will the American people be filled in by our government?

    Privatizing government functions might be a very bad idea after all.

