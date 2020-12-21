US lawmakers on Sunday called for a "strong response" to a huge cyberattack on government agencies and criticized President Donald Trump's unwillingness to point the finger at Russia, which has been widely blamed for the hack https://t.co/iATYjzTPUh— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 20, 2020
2 thoughts on “Weakling”
Trump defends his master to the bitter end. Treason.
What a brilliant idea!
Authorizing the government to contract with a for-profit tech company, SolarWinds, to perform system maintenance for most of our government agencies.
Hacking SolarWinds was a no-brainer.
Now that the Russians, or the Chinese, —- our “communist enemies”—-know all of our secrets, when will the American people be filled in by our government?
Privatizing government functions might be a very bad idea after all.