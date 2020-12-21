Fmr. OLC Attorney: “I never harbored delusions about a Trump presidency. Mr. Trump readily volunteered that his agenda was to disassemble our democracy, but I made a choice to stay…” https://t.co/WsNmoETceq— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 21, 2020
One thought on “She knew what she was doing”
First of all, your apology is not accepted.
Republican oligarch Mitt Romney and his Capitalist friends are self-serving alarmists and warmongers who hate the “communist” anti-Christ.
According to Capitalists like Romney, socialists and communists want to “undermine our way of life.”
But Capitalists like Romney aren’t talking about “our” (80%) way of life, they are talking about “their” (top 20%) way of life.
Erika Newland is a Capitalist enabler.
A majority of the 80% want Medicare For All, a living wage, a debt-free education, and job security (no more NAFTA’s).
Does that make them socialists?
Ever expanding profits (the Milton Freidman way) is the name of the game for the Capitalists.
Reducing the cost of payroll is a great way to increase profits.
Hewlett Packard Corp. isn’t moving to Texas because the weather is good.
Hewlett Packard Corp is moving to Texas because Texans work for lower wages than Californians do and HP’s profits will soar as a consequence.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott can rightly be called a Capitalist Vampire.
Governor Newsom is simply a dolt.
Wealth equalization has been delayed by oligarchs like Mitt Romney and their enablers in the Republican Party like pro-Capitalist Erica Newland for far too long.