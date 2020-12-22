Maddow: SDNY probe of Rudy Giuliani is “very active.”— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 22, 2020
NBC story here https://t.co/IauCMqkogM pic.twitter.com/5U3FX5XQSl
Giuliani and the rest of Trumps team of cracked lawyers have already been instructed by Trump to throw everything that they can think of against the wall to see what sticks.
Lie, cheat, steal, pillage, make up conspiracy theories, whatever.
Do it without fear or hesitation because you’ll all be pardoned on January 20 and whatever it is the authorities find, either past or present, won’t mean shit to a tree.