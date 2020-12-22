One thought on “Oh goody

  1. Giuliani and the rest of Trumps team of cracked lawyers have already been instructed by Trump to throw everything that they can think of against the wall to see what sticks.
    Lie, cheat, steal, pillage, make up conspiracy theories, whatever.
    Do it without fear or hesitation because you’ll all be pardoned on January 20 and whatever it is the authorities find, either past or present, won’t mean shit to a tree.

