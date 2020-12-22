If no threat is there, they make one up:
The big COVID relief bill continues the ban on federal funding for ACORN, an organization that has not existed for years pic.twitter.com/dXRSig7bJr— Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 21, 2020
The $2.5 trillion spending and coronavirus relief bill was 5600 pages long.
It was ready for the members of congress to read two hours before it was to be voted on.
Some folks are gifted with the ability to read very quickly, but nobody can read that fast. At least not for content.
$500 million (all borrowed money) of that $2.5 trillion will be going to Israel, but not one red cent will be going to our state and local governments.
Clearly Israel needs that $500 million or it will dry up and blow away.
But our state and local governments are also in serious economic shape and could go broke.
The prioritizes of our Congress leave a lot to be desired.