While you weren’t looking

Trump threatened to veto the stimulus/pandemic relief bill that’s part of the omnibus spending. Said the checks weren’t big enough (he’s right, they aren’t). But Trump doesn’t give a shit about hungry people, he’s grandstanding. But Speaker Pelosi hopped right on it:
Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020