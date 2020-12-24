Breaking: The defamation law firm representing Dominion Voting Systems has sent letters to White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Rudy Giuliani instructing them to preserve all records related to Dominion, warning Giuliani that legal action is "imminent." https://t.co/ebElZ6xVIx— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 23, 2020
One thought on “Get the popcorn”
All of Trumps men and women will be pardoned no matter what kind of damage they do to our democratic-republic his orders.
It’s sad that the Fascists have been threatening the life of Eric Coomer, security director of Dominion, and his family, but that’s their historical modus operandi.
Had Newsmax, FOX, and OAN been around in the 50’s and 60’s they would certainly have interviewed and had in-studio as a frequent guest Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell.
Today’s guest Fascist on these propaganda outlets is James O’Keefe of Project Veritas.
O’Keefe is always quick to remind leftists, socialists, communists, Blacks, Jews, Muslims, anti-Fascists, Mexicans, etc., that the Right is ready to violently engage with them on a moments notice.
Every generation has its lunatic Brown Shirts, but no previous generation has had to contend with Evangelical Christian propaganda outlets like Newsmax, FOX, and OAN 24/7.
Where is the FCC?