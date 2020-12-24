It’s about time

I don’t know how CNN rationalizes having shameless shill Santorum as a regular. (Fun fact: he wears a toupee! Someone I know was on the same set at him.)
'Are You Kidding?!' John Harwood Fires Back at Rick Santorum for Dismissing Mueller Probe, Shrugging Off Trump Pardons of Manafort, Stone https://t.co/VLtNu5GDDH— Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 24, 2020
Santorum and the rest of the Capitalist Republican cultists which CNN trots out are the “fair and balanced” element of the show.
It looks like the Republicans in Congress are refusing to give the American people $2000 in much needed relief that both Trump and the Democrats are asking for.
They will instead dole out a miserly $600.
Why do the Republicans hate the American people?