One thought on "Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…"
The overwhelming sentiment of the worlds religious leaders like Pastor Robert Jefferies is, as he recently stated, “We are powerless to fix the world. Only God can do that.”
Mr. Jefferies, “we,” meaning the human race, are the only one’s who can ‘fix’ the world.
Because, as you know very well Mr. Jefferies, god is a philosophical concept and not a guy sitting up in heaven ready to intervene on behalf of earthlings whenever he’s asked to do so.
“No sooner had Jesus knocked over the dragon of superstition than Paul boldly set it on its legs again in the name of Jesus.” G.B. Shaw, Androcles and the Lion, 1912.
Merry Christmas