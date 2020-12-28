Merry Christmas from the Giant Orange Asshole

~ susie

Just had to make everyone hang…

Published by susie

One thought on “Merry Christmas from the Giant Orange Asshole

  1. Will the corrupt, lying Republicans led by Moscow Mitch and the scumbag Kevin McCarthy be giving the Americans people an additional $2000 in badly needed Covid-19 aid?

    Or will these Capitalist, skinflints do what they also do and keep all the money for themselves?

    Capitalist, rat bastards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *