🚨🚨🚨President @realDonaldTrump has signed H.R. 133, an Act making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, providing coronavirus emergency response and relief, and for other purposes.— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020
Trump says he signed covid relief package in a statement that includes the kind of lies we would hear in his photo ops. One of the glaring lies is that “the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud…” from the election. (Not true) pic.twitter.com/ppzauuvFmK— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 28, 2020
Pelosi delayed and damaged the country for months, but @realDonaldTrump just signed COVID Relief into law.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 28, 2020
Paycheck Protection is renewed. Thousands of small businesses will be able to keep doors open and workers paid. Thank you, Mr. President, for putting people over politics.
One thought on “Merry Christmas from the Giant Orange Asshole”
Will the corrupt, lying Republicans led by Moscow Mitch and the scumbag Kevin McCarthy be giving the Americans people an additional $2000 in badly needed Covid-19 aid?
Or will these Capitalist, skinflints do what they also do and keep all the money for themselves?
Capitalist, rat bastards.