Why Americans are numb to the staggering coronavirus death toll https://t.co/QURNlgLqVJ— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 28, 2020
One thought on “Comfortably numb”
Hmm…
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/drug-makers-agree-to-halve-prices-to-secure-access-to-china/ar-BB1ciDcT
To date 2.9 million vaccinations have been administered.
Trump and the experts all told us that 20 million Americans will have been vaccinated by the end of 2020.
That ain’t gonna happen.
Misinformation (Faucci, “Don’t wear masks.”), incompetence, and unfulfilled promises also make people numb.