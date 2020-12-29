Biden accuses Trump appointees of obstructing transition on national security issues https://t.co/vGe1nP6aow— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 28, 2020
Politically this was a good move on Biden’s part, but that’s about as far as it goes.
The $740 billion military authorization bill that Trump signed yesterday along with the Covid bill, contains a provision that will keep US troops fighting in Afghanistan for another 19 years.
Biden made no comment about that outrage.
Biden and the Democrats need to kill that provision in next years bill.
But Democrats can’t count on Neo-liberal warmongers like Representative Adam Smith (D-WA) who thinks more like a Republican than he does like a Democrat.