Mitch McConnell has rejected a bill to increase payments to $2,000, likely shutting down any pathway to passage before Congress ends this weekend https://t.co/Y1zisiupbn— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 30, 2020
Mitch McConnell has rejected a bill to increase payments to $2,000, likely shutting down any pathway to passage before Congress ends this weekend https://t.co/Y1zisiupbn— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 30, 2020
One thought on “Muck Fitch”
On January 5, the “good people of Georgia” (not Republicans) have the opportunity to retire Moscow Mitch and take control of the Senate.
Vote Blue on Tuesday so that the Democrats can begin cleaning out Republican corruption.