#Iran is a real danger. So is the possibility that Trump will start a war as a last-ditch effort to destroy the transition and the @JoeBiden— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 30, 2020
presidency. https://t.co/HSMQNaj53h
#Iran is a real danger. So is the possibility that Trump will start a war as a last-ditch effort to destroy the transition and the @JoeBiden— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 30, 2020
presidency. https://t.co/HSMQNaj53h
One thought on “Can’t rule it out”
Tom Nichols is a Neo-liberal warmonger and that makes him bat-shit crazy.
Especially when it comes to his opinion on Iran and Venezuela.