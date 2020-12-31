President Trump is skipping his New Year's Eve party, an unusual move that surprised guests who were told he'd be there. Instead he's heading back to Washington early. W/ @Kevinliptakcnn https://t.co/3bBhYOjUOw— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 31, 2020
One thought on “Uh oh, more f*ckery”
Republican Senator Josh Hawley (MO) is an enemy of the democratic-republic.
“The demagogue is usually sly, a detractor of others, a professor of humility, who avoids open and manly expositions of his course, [appealing] to passions and prejudices rather than reason.” James Fenimore Cooper, 1838.
If Hawley goes through with his threat to object to the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election on January 6, then he should be sanctioned by the Senate and stripped of his committee assignments.
But Moscow Mitch and the Republicans won’t do that because every Republican crime is fine with them.
Josh Hawley is not fit to sit in the Senate.