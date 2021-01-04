What are they hearing?
Opinion | All 10 living former defense secretaries: Involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory https://t.co/qfO4xF9k54— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 3, 2021
This is my interpretation too. I don't think this gets written unless there are genuine worries in highest level mil circles that something is afoot or is very possible. https://t.co/z400OqeWhu— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 3, 2021
One thought on “A warning”
The military has been a bastion for far Right lunatics for decades and decades.
Gen. Flynn, Timothy McVeigh, Lee Harvey Oswald, John Carr and Berkowitz to name a few.
The 10 living defense secretaries are well aware of who’s who and which of them are still on active duty.