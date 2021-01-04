His name is Brad. Sleepy Trump is confusing him with the governor:
Here’s the famous hour-long phone call in which Trump tried to threaten Georgia’s secretary of state into fixing the election in his favor. (You can read the full transcript here.) Let’s add this to the long list of impeachable offenses, and maybe a RICO violation:
#Florida man reacts poorly to being told he’s a loser. https://t.co/lR4r1t7uzL via @AmyEGardner— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) January 3, 2021
this is no joke and michael knows his stuff. using threats to deprive a state of a free and fair election is a federal crime. https://t.co/NX9Cijdwfu— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 3, 2021
Carl Bernstein believes The Trump Tape is worse than Watergate…— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 3, 2021
One thought on “‘Are you sure, Brian?’”
“Find me 11,780 votes,” said Trump to Raffensperger. “Call it a recalculation.”
That same instruction, “find me votes,” was surely spoken by Putin, Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and every other dictator since countries began holding elections and counting votes.
The criminal Trump has taken this country to the very edge of a Fascist, plutocracy.
And 74 million Americans voted for this anti-American, autocrat.