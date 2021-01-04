‘Are you sure, Brian?’

0 shares Share

His name is Brad. Sleepy Trump is confusing him with the governor:

Here’s the famous hour-long phone call in which Trump tried to threaten Georgia’s secretary of state into fixing the election in his favor. (You can read the full transcript here.) Let’s add this to the long list of impeachable offenses, and maybe a RICO violation:

this is no joke and michael knows his stuff. using threats to deprive a state of a free and fair election is a federal crime. https://t.co/NX9Cijdwfu — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 3, 2021