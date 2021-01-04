THREAD: On the Saturday after the election, PA Senator Mike Regan spoke at a Stop the Steal rally and admitted that the @PAHouseGOP and @PASenateGOP leadership were working closely with Trump to steal the election. #TrumpTapes pic.twitter.com/ElvtbCjXuO

It makes you wonder why Senator Regan's accounts are now off twitter. Did he delete his accounts for nefarious purposes or did he delete them to move to another platform or did Twitter remove his accounts for spreading falsehoods?