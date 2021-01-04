The plot

  1. If you’re a Georgia Democrat and you haven’t already voted, then tomorrow is your big day.
    Let’s finally end the Civil War.

    Trump has succeeded in splintering the already dysfunctional Republican Party.
    On Wednesday Trumps un-American, anti-Constitutional coup supporters will fly their racist, White Supremacist freak flag for all the world to see.
    (It’ll sorta look like Trumps attempted coup in Venezuela when he backed the traitor Guaido against the dually elected president Nicolas Maduro.)

    Trump and McConnell may be the most evil people in America today.

