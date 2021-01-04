THREAD:— Unofficial Biden Stan Account 🍞 🌹 (@pennslinger) January 3, 2021
On the Saturday after the election, PA Senator Mike Regan spoke at a Stop the Steal rally and admitted that the @PAHouseGOP and @PASenateGOP leadership were working closely with Trump to steal the election.#TrumpTapes pic.twitter.com/ElvtbCjXuO
It makes you wonder why Senator Regan's accounts are now off twitter. Did he delete his accounts for nefarious purposes or did he delete them to move to another platform or did Twitter remove his accounts for spreading falsehoods?— Unofficial Biden Stan Account 🍞 🌹 (@pennslinger) January 3, 2021
One thought on “The plot”
If you’re a Georgia Democrat and you haven’t already voted, then tomorrow is your big day.
Let’s finally end the Civil War.
Trump has succeeded in splintering the already dysfunctional Republican Party.
On Wednesday Trumps un-American, anti-Constitutional coup supporters will fly their racist, White Supremacist freak flag for all the world to see.
(It’ll sorta look like Trumps attempted coup in Venezuela when he backed the traitor Guaido against the dually elected president Nicolas Maduro.)
Trump and McConnell may be the most evil people in America today.