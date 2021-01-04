One thought on “Why is this different?

  1. The Republican Party just elected 2 QAnon members and 1 radical right winger to Congress.

    Majorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s 14 District and
    Lauren Boebart, Colorado’s 3rd District are both card carrying members of QAnon.

    Madison Cawthorne North Carolina’s 11th District is a warmongering right winger.

    The Republican Party is no longer legitimate.

