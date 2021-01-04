I'd read a deep dive into where the moral line is for Republicans who don't support Trump's coup.— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 3, 2021
Kemp & Raffensperger are notorious vote suppressors. Why was this a bridge to far?
Why did judges who think King v. Burwell was a valid attack on Obamacare balk at a coup?
The Republican Party just elected 2 QAnon members and 1 radical right winger to Congress.
Majorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s 14 District and
Lauren Boebart, Colorado’s 3rd District are both card carrying members of QAnon.
Madison Cawthorne North Carolina’s 11th District is a warmongering right winger.
The Republican Party is no longer legitimate.