There’s your federalism, baby

~ susie

No federal plan, responsibility dumped on the states without guidance or funding, and some states pushing it down to the county level. Oh sure, that works:

Published by susie

One thought on “There’s your federalism, baby

  1. How the Right interprets Federalism is myopic and dangerous to the country.
    Especially during a national crises.

