No federal plan, responsibility dumped on the states without guidance or funding, and some states pushing it down to the county level. Oh sure, that works:
"We have 40 million vaccines that were delivered in December. 5 million were injected into arms. That's 35 million vaccines sitting on a shelf somewhere," @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan amid concerns over vaccine roll out and federal supply pic.twitter.com/UPuv6uQB5A— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 3, 2021
One thought on “There’s your federalism, baby”
How the Right interprets Federalism is myopic and dangerous to the country.
Especially during a national crises.