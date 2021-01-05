One thought on “The blocker

  1. Trump hitched himself to the Federalists.
    Trump stuck three of them on the US Supreme Court.
    The Federalists do not believe in a centralized government.
    The Federalists believe in every man, woman and child for themselves and the survival of the fittest.
    Federalists are a clear and present danger to our democratic-republic.

    Trump believes in nothing except power and money.

