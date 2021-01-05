Trump wasn't going to do a damn thing to get vaccines out the door. Biden will have to re-invent the wheel and that doesn't even start for two weeks. This is going to be a long, miserable process, unless a miracle happens. https://t.co/1BmkUip0fo— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) January 4, 2021
Trump hitched himself to the Federalists.
Trump stuck three of them on the US Supreme Court.
The Federalists do not believe in a centralized government.
The Federalists believe in every man, woman and child for themselves and the survival of the fittest.
Federalists are a clear and present danger to our democratic-republic.
Trump believes in nothing except power and money.