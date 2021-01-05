The WI pharmacist who ruined 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine believed the vaccine would alter people's DNA and had recently told his wife (mid-divorce) the govt was planning cyberattacks. A coworker said he'd brought a gun to work twice. https://t.co/mupzHIFZ78— Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 4, 2021
3 thoughts on “White people are crazy, Part 372”
Republicans are crazy.
Republicans are mostly white people.
Ergo this headline is spot on.
mRNA vaccines will not (99.999% sure) alter your DNA. However, DNA vaccines via e.g. adenovirus vectors have a more checkered history. Not really published data, but ‘known’ to immunologists, that early malaria vaccines made for adenovirus vectors did do such things, leading to some cancer cases. Even as is current practice, where you use rather rare human adenoviruses that can only engage in 1 round of replication is a foolproof strategy — if one is by happenstance co-infected with a similar but much less rare human adenovirus, a recombinant strain could be made in situ. This story from a retired Mayo immunologist MD PhD.
Moderna is of course a mRNA vaccine. AstraZeneca is DNA/adenovirus