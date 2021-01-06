We are now at 50 new positive cases *per minute* in California; 20% positivity in Los Angeles County. Oh, and: I just became part of these statistics…. (I’m alright so far) https://t.co/YpnNqDyYBI— Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) January 5, 2021
We are now at 50 new positive cases *per minute* in California; 20% positivity in Los Angeles County. Oh, and: I just became part of these statistics…. (I’m alright so far) https://t.co/YpnNqDyYBI— Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) January 5, 2021
One thought on “Deadly momentum”
Is this unfortunate situation a result of stupid Californians not practicing virus protocols or is it a delayed reaction to the many lockdowns?