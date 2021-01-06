“The issue for Republicans is not election integrity, it’s the fact that Democratic votes count at all.” https://t.co/L274mHu8hx— Seth Hurwitz (@mild7) January 5, 2021
One thought on “The point”
Don’t US House rules allow the Speaker to reject or accept who will and who will not sit on any committee? Democrat or Republican?
If so, then none of the Republican House members who participate in todays attempted coup should be seated.