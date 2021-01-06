Great reporting from @Acosta : Per Sr. Trump adviser, Trump and Pence are coordinating w/far-right allies in House & Senate to make case for overturning election results during the official tabulation of electoral votes in Congress. Adviser concedes effort is likely to fail. #CNN

Reality settling in that Trump won't be able to overturn election results tomorrow. Senior Trump adviser said Pence "just as frustrated, just as upset" as Trump. "But the issue is what constitutionally can be done about it," the adviser noted. Not much.