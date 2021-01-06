0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

So the Trump minions have stormed the Capitol building, breached security, strewn pipe bombs all over the Capitol complex, and all hell is breaking loose.

When Trump addressed their rally this morning, he encouraged them to storm the Capitol — and then snuck back to the White House.

This is not a protest it’s a riot!

And everyone knew Trump was going to do this, and no one stopped him. Why isn’t the media calling him out for being a piece of garbage. pic.twitter.com/YbMTP9yQu3 — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 6, 2021

Capitol is on lockdown as protesters storm front entrance of the Capitol. They are banging on the door. They have broken the glass window. pic.twitter.com/3B8BBTkYmk — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

In House, @edokeefe just reported that members are being told to "get under the chairs." — John Dickerson (@jdickerson) January 6, 2021

Honestly, it’s all too chaotic to describe. Turn on your teevee.