Turn on your teevee

~ susie

So the Trump minions have stormed the Capitol building, breached security, strewn pipe bombs all over the Capitol complex, and all hell is breaking loose.

When Trump addressed their rally this morning, he encouraged them to storm the Capitol — and then snuck back to the White House.

Honestly, it’s all too chaotic to describe. Turn on your teevee.

One thought on “Turn on your teevee

  1. In even the most circumspect interpretation, this is insurrection, sedition and waging war against the United States (a hostile force occupying the Capitol? like the British?); This is treason, and the aiders and abettors thereof are conspirators.

