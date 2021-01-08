John Danforth on Josh Hawley: “I thought he was special. And I did my best to encourage people to support him both for attorney general and later the U.S. Senate and it was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life.” https://t.co/SDOwyWw2Bn— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 7, 2021
One thought on “Amen”
As they say, Josh Hawley is toast and he should resign immediately.
So should the other Fascist pig Ted Cruz.
But, neither of them will because, like Trump, they’re both insane in the membrane and the only thing that either of them crave is power and money.