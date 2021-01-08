But when he’s right, he’s right.
Every. Single. Word.@JoeNBC @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/EawcxSsJpB— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 7, 2021
One thought on “I can’t stand Joe Scarborough”
But warmonger Joe is almost always wrong.
The warmongers, many of whom show up on Joe’s show, are saying that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are giddy about the occupation of the Capital by the Fascist, Trumpite mob.
The last thing that Xi or the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei want is an unstable America.
What China, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Western Europe and many other countries are giddy about is that Biden replaces Trump on January 20.
What Putin and Kim Jong-un are giddy about is anybody’s guess because both of them are as corrupt and as crazy as Trump is.
The warmongers are always locating non-existent enemies under every rock they turn over just for fun and Profit and Scarborough carries their water.