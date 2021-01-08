This is a good sign

~ susie
Pence won’t invoke the 25th, the fucking pussy: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/sign-the-petition-trump-has-broken-the-law-he-must-be-investigated-and-charged?source=direct_link&referrer=group-consumers-united-for-fairness

  1. In the wake of the Republican Party’s failed insurrection—-Trump is the leader of the Republican Party and the Fascist, storm troopers who participated in this seditious occupation of the Capital were Republicans loyal to Trump—-Republican rats are fleeing the scene of the crime in droves. Devos, Chao, and the rest.

    An observation: anyone who supported Trump in any way over the past 4 years can never wash his stench off.
    Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, et al. will carry the odor of rotting flesh with them for all time.

