This is a good sign

Pence won’t invoke the 25th, the fucking pussy: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/sign-the-petition-trump-has-broken-the-law-he-must-be-investigated-and-charged?source=direct_link&referrer=group-consumers-united-for-fairness
I am once again urging that President Trump be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a drawn out process and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor.https://t.co/xpuFwaLTC0— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 7, 2021
In the wake of the Republican Party’s failed insurrection—-Trump is the leader of the Republican Party and the Fascist, storm troopers who participated in this seditious occupation of the Capital were Republicans loyal to Trump—-Republican rats are fleeing the scene of the crime in droves. Devos, Chao, and the rest.
An observation: anyone who supported Trump in any way over the past 4 years can never wash his stench off.
Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, et al. will carry the odor of rotting flesh with them for all time.