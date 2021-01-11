This video shows Donald Trump supporters dragging a police officer down the steps and savagely beating him.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 10, 2021
Dozens of people appear to be involved. Horrifying.
Trump, Cruz, Hawley, Don Jr, and Rudy need to be arrested.
This is Donald Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/AN1iPzYdfI
One thought on “Trump’s America”
Trumps attempted coup on January 6, 2021 is “a date which will live in infamy.”
What happened last Wednesday was a violent insurrection in furtherance of a coup.
Why the media refuses to label this heinous event an attempted coup is curious?
Because that’s what it was.
A coup led by President Donald J. Trump.
The military was warned a week before the coup that they should not get involved.
In the end Mike Pence refused to participate in Trumps coup.
His decision got him trapped behind locked doors in the Capital as an angry mob of “rioters” shouted “Hang Mike Pence” outside the room.
Many of those participating in the “insurrection” carried printed signs that read “Hang Pelosi,” as a makeshift gallows was erected on the Capital grounds.
This was an attempted coup, pure and simple.
>The Capital police force should be disbanded.
>The Architect of the Capital, Trump appointee Brett Blanton, should be fired.
>Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and the other 6 Senators who enthusiastically participated in Trumps coup should be censured and removed from the Senate.
>Mo Brooks and the other 138 Representatives who enthusiastically participated in Trumps coup should be censured and removed from the House.
>Mike Pompeo’s obvious role in Trumps coup should be thoroughly investigated.
>Donald J. Trump should be hanged by the neck until dead, once he receives a fair trial and is found guilty by a jury of his peers of the many egregious high crimes and misdemeanors (treason) that he’s clearly committed against his fellow citizens and humanity.
Benedict Arnold is not seen as a hero by the American people.
He’s seen as the traitor he was because as Alexander Scammell said, “his actions were as black as hell.”
P.S. Bill Burns at CIA is an A+ appointment.