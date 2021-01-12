Fiona Hill writes for @politico: "Yes, It Was a Coup. Here's Why" https://t.co/azuSoigm79— Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) January 11, 2021
One thought on “Of course it was”
One way or another the seditious, anti-American coup leader, Trump, will leave office on January 20.
Unfortunately there will be 8 Republican Senators who participated in Trumps coup that will remain in the Senate after Trumps gone.
>Josh Hawley–Missouri
>Ted Cruz—Texas
>Rick Scott–Florida
>Cindy Hyde-Smith–Mississippi
>Cynthia Lummis–Wyoming
>Roger Marshall–Kansas
>Tommy Tuberville–Alabama
>John Kennedy–Louisiana
The 8 Republican traitors in the Senate and the 139 Republican traitors in the House (Google your members name) who participated in Trumps failed coup should be censured and expelled from Congress immediately for the sake of our democratic-republic.