Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At— Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021
2 thoughts on “Poor thing”
There are enemies within.
The Proud Boys, QAnon, the Boogaloo Bois, and yes, the Evangelical Christian Movement.
With few exceptions, the leaders of the Evangelical Christian Movement—called preachers, ministers and priests—-use Biblical texts to pick the pockets and destroy the minds of their unsuspecting flocks of sheep.
But those are venial sins compared to their mortal sin of distorting and lying about the Christs teachings for their own personal gain.
These greedy, power hungry, Christian leaders and their spawn the Christian militias, the QAnon Proud Boogaloo Boys, and the Republican Party all preach “love and unity” while practicing deception, hate, violence and division.
Don’t care. Let him starve, less strain on the rope.