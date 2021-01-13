That's what happens when there's a Sedition Caucus…— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) January 12, 2021
"After the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, House members will now be fined for not wearing a mask on the floor, and they'll have to go through a metal detector before entering the chamber." https://t.co/k2ZseGBWSz
One thought on “Bringing down the hammer”
Lauren Boebert, new gun toting rep from CO, refused to go through the metal detector. She went around, and was apparently permitted to do so. It is not clear when or if she will be held accountable for breaking DC law and ignoring House rules.