Houston, we have a problem

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Houston, we have a problem

  1. It’s surprising how many of these Fascist extremists have served at Minot Air Force Base Liberty in Minot North Dakota.
    And who can explain why there was a Swastika shaped building at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *