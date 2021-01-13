“The number of extremists in the military has increased due to a higher percentage of white supremacists attempting to join the military and the development of white supremacist leanings among some currently-serving personnel.” https://t.co/gBIbRBeKDY— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 12, 2021
One thought on “Houston, we have a problem”
It’s surprising how many of these Fascist extremists have served at Minot Air Force Base Liberty in Minot North Dakota.
And who can explain why there was a Swastika shaped building at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado?