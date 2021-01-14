He’s not fooling anyone.
In here is nugget on SDNY prosecutors who worked w/ Giuliani sending him letter saying “trial by combat" remarks "added fuel to the fire and contributed" to siege "that resulted in the loss of life and incalculable damage to our democracy." w/@maggieNYT https://t.co/oRlLwHracs— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) January 14, 2021
One thought on “Another hostage video”
All of the traitorous Trump family is relocating to Florida because they claim it’s unsafe for them to walk the city streets of New York.
Floridians should take note and take corrective action in Jupiter, in the Millionaires Bunker, and in Mara Largo .