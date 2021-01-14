Giving guided tours to domestic terrorists!“Washington, DC — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) today led over 30 Members of Congress in requesting an investigation from the Acting House Sergeant at Arms, Acting Senate Sergeant at Arms, and United States Capitol Police into the suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol Complex on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – the day before the attacks on the Capitol. “Many of the Members who signed this letter, including those of us who have served in the military and are trained to recognize suspicious activity, as well as various members of our staff, witnessed an extremely high number of outside groups in the complex on Tuesday, January 5,” wrote the Members. “This is unusual for several reasons, including the fact that access to the Capitol Complex has been restricted since public tours ended in March of last year due to the pandemic. “The tours being conducted on Tuesday, January 5, were a noticeable and concerning departure from the procedures in place as of March 2020 that limited the number of visitors to the Capitol. These tours were so concerning that they were reported to the Sergeant at Arms on January 5.”
One thought on “Just the kind of crap they’d do”
What if Trump hadn’t been the stupidest person who’s ever lived?
Why is the Capital occupied by 20,000 armed government troops for the first time since the Civil War?
Because Trump shredded the Constitution in a failed coup attempt last week participated in by Mike Pompeo, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks and 144 other Republican traitors which Ivanka Trump called “patriots.”
These seditionist, insurrectionists must pay a heavy price for their treachery and treason.
Their intentions were crystal clear.
They intended to nullify an election and re-install the loser back into the presidency for an undetermined period of time.
That’s called a coup.
Now there are disingenuous calls for unity coming from these treasonous Republicans at the very moment that “we the people” are calling for accountability.
The Republican traitors have succeeded in diminishing America and making it look for all the world like a dysfunctional, unstable, Fascist, autocratic backwater.
“Make America Great Again” indeed.