I don't want this to get lost in all the numbers:— Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) January 14, 2021
The President-elect's plan would cut child poverty in half. https://t.co/G0zSez6kXC
I don't want this to get lost in all the numbers:— Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) January 14, 2021
The President-elect's plan would cut child poverty in half. https://t.co/G0zSez6kXC
2 thoughts on “Wonderful”
Biden and the Democrats should not negotiate with the treasonous Republicans any on piece of legislation which requires 51 votes to pass.
On legislation that requires 60 votes, Biden and the Democrats should make it politically
unpalatable for the seditious Republicans to vote against the legislation.
Politics ain’t bean bag.
Tax the wealthy and corporations.
A lot.