Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said there’s a “grave danger” of Trump revealing classified information if he continues to receive intelligence briefings after his presidency ends. https://t.co/odd1IZOymn via @HuffPostPol— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 17, 2021
One thought on “Ya think?”
Hopefully Senator King is just as concerned about Trump loyalist Michael Ellis being appointed as the General Council for the National Security Agency in the last days of Trumps presidency?
Trump doesn’t need a national security briefing from the government as long as he has people like Ellis telling him all of our secrets.