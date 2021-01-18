Giuliani associate told ex-CIA officer a Trump pardon would ‘cost $2m’ – report https://t.co/asPIvk844Y— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 17, 2021
One thought on “Pardonpalooza”
The only people who might be surprised to learn that Trump and those around him are criminals would be the 75% of Republicans who continue to believe that Joe Biden stole the election from crime boss Trump.
Trump owns the 35% of militant, radical elements in the Republican Party who remain ready to overthrow the Constitutional government of the US.
The other 40% of racist, White Supremacists can be laid at the feet of the Republican Party’s Fascist leadership.
Scumbags like Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks and the other 144 Republicans in the House and Senate who participated in Trumps failed coup.
None of these Republicans are fit to hold any public office.