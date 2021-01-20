Jarring audio from Kevin McCarthy’s conference call w/ members telling them not to call out specific members by name. Many GOP lawmakers have not heeded his advice https://t.co/R12SI8UHGp— Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) January 19, 2021
Jarring audio from Kevin McCarthy’s conference call w/ members telling them not to call out specific members by name. Many GOP lawmakers have not heeded his advice https://t.co/R12SI8UHGp— Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) January 19, 2021
One thought on “McCarthy warns Republicans not to mention other members’ names”
To you treacherous Republicans, the ubiquitous man with the Mussolini expression vanished.
Good riddance.
Now you all are in the barrel individually and as a group.