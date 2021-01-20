Corporations expand donation freeze to members of Pennsylvania legislature by @JuddLegum https://t.co/VSLMPuEM01— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 19, 2021
One thought on “Yippee!”
If they haven’t permanently ended all donations to the coup plotters and participants in Trumps attempted coup on January 6, 2021 like Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks and the other 144 Republican traitors still sitting in the House and Senate who voted “FOR” Trumps coup, then we’re all still F*****.