The First Node of the Insurrection Conspiracy: The Oath Keepershttps://t.co/iKtwIq9Hmc— Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 19, 2021
The First Node of the Insurrection Conspiracy: The Oath Keepershttps://t.co/iKtwIq9Hmc— Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 19, 2021
One thought on “The planners”
The most dangerous to our democrat-republic today are
1. The Evangelical Christian movement
2. The Federalist Society
3. The Oath Keepers and other Fascist militias.
The Intelligence community should be tracking White Supremacists and so-called Patriotic militias instead of trying to find evil Muslims, ready to cut our throats, hiding behind every bush.