QAnon followers largely believe tomorrow will be The Storm, or the mass execution of Democrats as Donald Trump becomes permanent president. They're buying ham radios and warning loved ones.— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 19, 2021
It's tearing families apart. I talked to one of them.https://t.co/4n8RPXRwU5
One thought on “What happens when nothing happens?”
We’re down to the actual lunatics on the Right.
The half sane have been scared shitless.
This is where somebody invents a car bomb (Ireland) and the agent provocateurs get active.
The iconic other shoe dropping.