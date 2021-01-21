As Trump leaves office, @BryanDBender and I got new details about just how ugly the transition was at the Pentagon. DoD blocked the Biden team from gaining access to critical info about current ops, including the Afghanistan drawdown and Warp Speed. https://t.co/s1t882Two9— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 20, 2021
One thought on “Fuckers”
“Democracy has prevailed,” claimed President Biden yesterday.
No it has not prevailed Joe.
Democracy’s demise has merely been postponed.
74 million people voted for Trump.
Until the 147 Republican traitors sitting in the House and the Senate who participated in Trumps coup are removed from Congress, another attempted coup will remain an open threat.
It ain’t over until the fat lady sings and the fat lady is still sitting at the dinner table gorging herself.